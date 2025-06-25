Ask Polly

Angusk
2d

Read The Wild Geese whenever you have a question about your own you: Wild Geese | Mary Oliver

You do not have to be good.

You do not have to walk on your knees

for a hundred miles through the desert, repenting.

You only have to let the soft animal of your body

love what it loves.

Tell me about despair, yours, and I will tell you mine.

Meanwhile the world goes on.

Meanwhile the sun and the clear pebbles of the rain

are moving across the landscapes,

over the prairies and the deep trees,

the mountains and the rivers.

Meanwhile the wild geese, high in the clean blue air,

are heading home again.

Whoever you are, no matter how lonely,

the world offers itself to your imagination,

calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting–

over and over announcing your place

in the family of things.

KL
2dEdited

Yes to all this. My family did not do "bodies" or "houses" well. They were all in the mind so the body and environment was a big whatever. So I default to ignoring my body when I'm under stress. I need WAY MORE stretching, crafting, singing, hiking, dancing, slow cleaning, fun eating, and just rolling around on the floor. BTW, I didn't figure any of this out until my mid-twenties, when I had a dog and a kid, both of whom needed a lot of physical body care and exercise. Taking care of their bodies taught me how to take care of my own body. I'm always falling off the wagon and climbing back on, tho, it's a lifelong struggle for me to embrace embodiment.

