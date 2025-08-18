Ask Polly

Ask Polly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fifi Laroux's avatar
Fifi Laroux
12h

Breathe free for a change - do I need to hear this a day after my daughter’s beautiful wedding hosted by the groom’s huge perfect family at their ocean homestead surrounded by their loving family and friends who have lived their lives there together and are rightly proud of their family dynasty- as they should be because they are amazing and accept my daughter with open arms. Shame is beating on my skull as I writhe with thoughts of everything I should have done and said and given and bought and provided and affirmed and soothed if I wasn’t such a weird scared phony awkward eccentric with family trouble so unaddressed that family is now completely estranged. My daughter now has a new perfect shiny family so I should feel only joy for her! And of course I do - except- for shame, for shame, for shame, I just feel miserable for our tiny family’s sense of loss, and terrified that she has a new improved mother who is helpful, loving, happy, social and available. My puny life was just mortifyingly on display and I’m glad to have read Polly this morning and will try to have some self-compassion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paula P's avatar
Paula P
13h

I think I’ll make myself a bracelet that says “Shameless” as a constant reminder.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Havrilesky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture