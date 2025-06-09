Ask Polly

Shaista Ali
1dEdited

Gosh, Heather. Your responses reveal the universal experiences of being human - our weakness and strength. I began reading thinking la la la, I won't relate to this poly question while still deeply curious about the reader's struggle. And lo and behold, I see myself. You see yourself.

Reckless, callous, trauma-informed coping strategies. Blame, guilt, mind over matter failing until we confront the feelings and move through each truth. You meticulously pulled apart what she needed to see and hear. In turn, gifting all of us a mirror. Thank you!

Eden Campbell
1dEdited

Omg This was beautifully written. Couldn’t agree more. Grace for being very human 🫶🏻

