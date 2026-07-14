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Pat Hall's avatar
Pat Hall
3d

“Remember that sadness is just the experience of facing the disappointments and limits of a normal life. Depression is an extended fight against sadness that leaves you numb and anxious and afraid.”

This helped me a lot today.

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3 replies by Heather Havrilesky and others
KL's avatar
KL
3dEdited

In my experience, the best way to figure out how to live joyfully where you live is to find the nature. The scrap of forest that escaped being cut down, or the arroyo left in the corner of the housing development. A hike in the desert at dusk, or in the woods on a rainy day. The little wetlands nature preserve with a wooden walkway. Any body of water or river or creek. Any empty field with birds. If you get to know the nature in a place, you will be supported by that nature, even when the people part is harder. And being in that natural ecosystem gives us room to think and feel without rushing our thoughts or feelings.

The LW says, "Right now I feel like falling in love is the only thing that matters and I’m wasting my time if I’m not putting myself under better circumstances to find it."

I agree, except I don't think a man is the proper target of our falling in love. We should put ourselves under better circumstances to fall in love with little creatures and trees and wind and light at different times of day. Through that, we can fall in love with our physical bodies and the small moments of time we exist in.

Love of a specific, place-based nature is the best foundation for all the other parts of life. It's a gateway to God/divinity/the Universe/our inner source of life. I know I sound like a massive hippie and I'm not sorry about it!!! And also finding nature is something that can be easier to do when you're away from the city. :-)

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