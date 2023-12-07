Ask Polly
Passion Requires Slow Cultivation
Forget divine blasts of inspiration and fantasies of specialness. A slow slog toward mastery has unmatched gifts that you won't recognize until you…
22 hrs ago
Heather Havrilesky
‘Am I a Shrill, Controlling Harpy or Is My Best Friend a User?’
Intimacy and trust require strong boundaries and clear requests.
Dec 5
Heather Havrilesky
November 2023
'I Feel Angry and Dissatisfied!'
This stage won't last forever.
Nov 30
Heather Havrilesky
'I Always Sabotage Everything!'
Embrace your strange, sensitive wiring and show yourself the respect and love you deserve.
Nov 27
Heather Havrilesky
'I'm Worried That I'll End Up With a Perpetually Broke Failure Like My Dad!'
Clarify your values and dare to live them.
Nov 22
Heather Havrilesky
'Do I Have to Invite My Abusive Mother to My Wedding?'
Being a mature adult means following your own values and principles, even when confused bystanders don't get it.
Nov 20
Heather Havrilesky
Stop Calling Yourself a Narcissist!
Intense, sensitive, emotional people are often misunderstood. Try to tolerate misinterpretations, but resist the urge to misunderstand yourself.
Nov 16
Heather Havrilesky
'I Hate Myself and I'm Miserable Every Day!'
When you view your needs and desires as a moral failure, you turn your body against itself. Forgive yourself and grant yourself the right to want more.
Nov 14
Heather Havrilesky
'Which of These Friends Needs the Boot?'
Let your feelings tell you who you value the most.
Nov 9
Heather Havrilesky
Lashing Out Hurts You the Most
Stop injuring yourself in a misguided attempt to stand up for yourself. When you consistently get your own back, you don't go on the attack.
Nov 6
Heather Havrilesky
'How Do I Get My Best Friend to Pay More Attention to Me?'
Cultivating new friendships (throughout your entire life) is an important survival technique for sensitive people who treasure deep connection.
Nov 2
Heather Havrilesky
October 2023
'I Can't Stop Picking Fights With My Amazing Boyfriend!'
Intimacy and vulnerability depend on forgiving yourself, every day.
Oct 30
Heather Havrilesky
