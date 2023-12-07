Ask Polly

Passion Requires Slow Cultivation
Forget divine blasts of inspiration and fantasies of specialness. A slow slog toward mastery has unmatched gifts that you won't recognize until you…
 • 
Heather Havrilesky
8
‘Am I a Shrill, Controlling Harpy or Is My Best Friend a User?’
Intimacy and trust require strong boundaries and clear requests.
 • 
Heather Havrilesky
13
November 2023
'I Feel Angry and Dissatisfied!'
This stage won't last forever.
 • 
Heather Havrilesky
18
'I Always Sabotage Everything!'
Embrace your strange, sensitive wiring and show yourself the respect and love you deserve.
 • 
Heather Havrilesky
5
'I'm Worried That I'll End Up With a Perpetually Broke Failure Like My Dad!'
Clarify your values and dare to live them.
 • 
Heather Havrilesky
3
'Do I Have to Invite My Abusive Mother to My Wedding?'
Being a mature adult means following your own values and principles, even when confused bystanders don't get it.
 • 
Heather Havrilesky
25
Stop Calling Yourself a Narcissist!
Intense, sensitive, emotional people are often misunderstood. Try to tolerate misinterpretations, but resist the urge to misunderstand yourself.
 • 
Heather Havrilesky
11
'I Hate Myself and I'm Miserable Every Day!'
When you view your needs and desires as a moral failure, you turn your body against itself. Forgive yourself and grant yourself the right to want more.
 • 
Heather Havrilesky
15
'Which of These Friends Needs the Boot?'
Let your feelings tell you who you value the most.
 • 
Heather Havrilesky
11
Lashing Out Hurts You the Most
Stop injuring yourself in a misguided attempt to stand up for yourself. When you consistently get your own back, you don't go on the attack.
 • 
Heather Havrilesky
48
'How Do I Get My Best Friend to Pay More Attention to Me?'
Cultivating new friendships (throughout your entire life) is an important survival technique for sensitive people who treasure deep connection.
 • 
Heather Havrilesky
7
October 2023
'I Can't Stop Picking Fights With My Amazing Boyfriend!'
Intimacy and vulnerability depend on forgiving yourself, every day.
 • 
Heather Havrilesky
24
